Published 19:06 IST, September 17th 2024
Scindia Reveals Modi Govt's 100-Day Achievements: Rs 3 Lakh Cr for Women, 3 Cr Homes For Poor
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia noted that the government has already set a high bar for its tenure with efforts aimed at women's empowerment.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
Modi govt has already set a high bar for its tenure with various initiatives: Scindia | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:40 IST, September 17th 2024