  • Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Calls Rahul Gandhi ‘Immature’, says ‘Congress Won’t Progress Under Him’

Published 21:46 IST, November 9th 2024

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Calls Rahul Gandhi ‘Immature’, says ‘Congress Won’t Progress Under Him’

Calling the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi ‘Immature’, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that Congress will not be able to progress under him.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju calls Rahul Gandhi 'Immature'
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju calls Rahul Gandhi 'Immature' | Image: PTI
