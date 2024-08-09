Published 14:55 IST, August 9th 2024
Union Minister Sonowal Introduces Two Shipping-Related Bills in Lok Sabha
Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday introduced two bills -- Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, and the Bills of Lading Bill, 2024
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency in Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal filed his nomination papers on Tuesday | Image: PTI
14:55 IST, August 9th 2024