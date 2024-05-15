Advertisement

New Delhi: The United Nations condoled the killing of Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale, a former Indian Army officer, who died in war-torn Rafah in Gaza when the vehicle he was travelling in was attacked by shots fired from what it believes was an Israeli tank. UN Chief Guterres had also expressed his sadness on learning about Kale’s death and injury to the other DSS staffer and condemned all attacks on UN personnel, calling for a full investigation. Guterres sent his condolences to the family of the fallen staff member.

“With the conflict in Gaza continuing to take a heavy toll – not only on civilians but also on humanitarian workers – the Secretary-General reiterates his urgent appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the release of all hostages,” Guterres said.

Advertisement

He said that more than 190 UN staff have been killed in Gaza. "Humanitarian workers must be protected. I condemn all attacks on UN personnel and reiterate my urgent appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the release of all hostages,” he said.

The Permanent Mission of India to the UN had said in a post on X that it is “deeply saddened” by the loss of Col Waibhav Kale. “Our deepest condolences are with the family during this difficult time,” it said.

Advertisement

Who was Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale?

Colonel Kale, 46, who retired prematurely from the Indian Army in 2022, was killed Monday when his UN-marked vehicle came under attack in Rafah, marking the first casualty among the organisation’s international staff in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas conflict began in October last year. He along with another DSS staffer were travelling to the European Hospital in war-torn Rafah in Gaza on Monday morning.

Advertisement

Colonel Kale had joined the world body as a Security Coordination Officer in the UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS) two months ago. Kale, who had commanded the 11 Jammu & Kashmir Rifles in Kashmir, is the "first international casualty" for the world body since the Israel-Hamas conflict started last year.

UN Apologises to India

Apologising to India for the incident, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said, "We also express our apologies and our condolences to the Government and people of India. We appreciate the contribution that India has made." Haq said the UN has established a fact-finding panel to look into the deadly attack.

“It's very early in the investigation, and details of the incident are still being verified with the Israeli Defence Force (IDF),” Haq added.

Advertisement

Haq said that a weapon appears to have impacted the back of the white UN vehicle that was carrying the two UN staff members, killing Kale and injuring the other DSS female staff member who is receiving medical attention and “we believe that she will make it through.”

“The deceased staff member has been identified. He is Waibhav Anil Kale of India, and we send our condolences to his family,” he said.

Advertisement

Haq confirmed that this was the “first international casualty” for the UN in Gaza and added that currently, the world body has 71 international staff in Gaza.

On being asked if the UN is in contact with Israeli officials regarding the attack, Haq replied in the affirmative and said, “I think the point is we are in discussion with Israel to determine exactly how this incident happened and the nature of what happened."

Advertisement

"I don't think at this stage we are in doubt about where the shots came from as much as what the circumstances were,” he added. Haq said the UN believes the shots came from a tank in the area.

When asked that only the IDF have tanks in the region, Haq said, “I think that's a safe assumption to make, yes.” He said the convoy was going to the European hospital as "there's regular work that's going on in terms of bringing people to different sites and this was part of that.”

Advertisement

When asked if Israel apologised to the UN and if the world body sees this as a deliberate attack, Haq said the case is “still under review”. "We'll see what the review results in,” he said, adding that “as the review proceeds, we'll need to see what the precise nature of the circumstances were.”

Was ready to give his all for country: Family

Mugdha Ashok Kale, the aunt of the retired colonel, said she was still struggling to come to terms with the fact that he was no more. She said, "When we heard about Waibhav, it came as a big shock. We still can't believe he is no more. We hadn't even seen much of him in the recent past. However, it feels he still with us in spirit. Even though the bitter truth comes out eventually, our minds aren't ready to accept and reconcile with it. Hence, for us, Waibhav is still alive."

On his lifelong dedication to service as an army officer and thereafter, as a UN staffer, Chinmay Ashok Kale, his cousin, said, "He was very active and always up to something since childhood. However, he was also very dedicated to his family and would catch up and spend time with us whenever he could. Patriotism and service to the nation run in the veins of the Kale family. It was his grandfather's wish that he join the forces. He sat for the exam on several occasions but couldn't crack it. However, he did not lose heart and kept at it till he finally fulfilled his grandfather's dream by being drafted into the army."

Advertisement

Ajita Kale, the sister-in-law of the slain UN staffer, spoke highly of his 'unwavering commitment' to serving his country, saying, "When he joined the forces, it wasn't just about putting his life on the line for the country, as per the highest traditions of the army, but also about living for his homeland. When Waibhav joined the army, he was ready to give his all for the country."