Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated March 16th, 2024 at 11:36 IST

'Unlawful Association': Modi Govt Extends Ban on Yasin Malik's J&K Liberation Front For 5 Years

Centre declared Yasin Malik's Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) as an ‘Unlawful Association’ for a further period of five years.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
'Unlawful Association': Modi Govt Extends Ban on Yasin Malik's J&K Liberation Front For 5 Years
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government on March 16 declared Yasin Malik's Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) as an ‘Unlawful Association’ for a further period of five years. 

Taking to X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, “The banned outfit continues to engage in activities that foment terror and secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir. Anyone found challenging the security, sovereignty and integrity of the nation will face harsh legal consequences.” 

For the first time, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in 2019 banned separatist Yasin Malik’s JKLF under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA). The move came days after the Centre banned Jamat-e-Islami (JeI-J&K) under Section 3(1) of the UAPA.

He further informed that Centre has designated Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League as an 'Unlawful Association' for five years. 

“The organization threatened India's integrity by promoting, aiding and abetting the secession of Jammu and Kashmir through terrorism. The Modi government will remain unsparing to people and organizations involved in terror activities,” he wrote on Twitter. 

'Modi Govt Committed to Supressing Terrorism' 

In another major decision, the Centre declared four factions of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League—namely, JKPL (Mukhtar Ahmed Waza), JKPL (Bashir Ahmad Tota), JKPL (Ghulam Mohammad Khan) and JKPL (Aziz Sheikh) led by Yaqoob Sheikh—as 'Unlawful Associations'. 

“These organizations were involved in inciting terror and abetting secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir. The Modi government is committed to suppressing terrorism ruthlessly,” Shah wrote on Twitter. 

Published March 16th, 2024 at 11:16 IST

