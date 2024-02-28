Home Minister has announced that the government has declared Sumji faction and Bhat faction of the Muslim Conference, Jammu & Kashmir as Unlawful Associations. | Image: Republic TV

Advertisement

New Delhi: A day after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir for five more years for continuing activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced on social media platform ‘X’ that the government has declared the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations, while asserting that these outfits were “engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation”.

Striking terror networks with undiminished vehemence the government has declared the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations.



These outfits have been engaging in activities against the… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 28, 2024

The Narendra Modi government at the Centre is determined to uproot terrorism and anyone involved in unlawful activities will face dire consequences, part of Shah's post on ‘X’, read.



