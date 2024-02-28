Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 19:38 IST

'Unlawful Associations': After Jamaat-e-Islami, Govt Bans Sumji, Bhat Factions of Muslim Conference

Home Minister has announced that the government has declared Sumji faction and Bhat faction of the Muslim Conference, Jammu & Kashmir as Unlawful Associations.

Digital Desk
Home Minister has announced that the government has declared Sumji faction and Bhat faction of the Muslim Conference, Jammu & Kashmir as Unlawful Associations.
Home Minister has announced that the government has declared Sumji faction and Bhat faction of the Muslim Conference, Jammu & Kashmir as Unlawful Associations. | Image:Republic TV
New Delhi: A day after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir for five more years for continuing activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced on social media platform ‘X’ that the government has declared the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations, while asserting that these outfits were “engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation”.  

The Narendra Modi government at the Centre is determined to uproot terrorism and anyone involved in unlawful activities will face dire consequences, part of Shah's post on ‘X’, read.


 

Published February 28th, 2024 at 19:38 IST

