Updated April 4th, 2024 at 23:29 IST

Unmarried Couple Found Dead in UP Village

An unmarried couple was found dead in a village here on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bareilly: An unmarried couple was found dead in a village here on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Pesticide cans were found lying near the bodies and they have been sent for examination, they said.

The woman, 19, and the man, 23, were found dead in Gwari village under the Bahedi Kotwali police station area. Prima facie, the two were in a relationship, said Station House Officer (SHO) Praveen Solanki.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

The woman's family told police that she was living with her sister in Delhi for the last three months and had been missing since April 1. After they came to know about this, the woman's family contacted the youth's family to enquire about his whereabouts. The youth's family told them that he was working with a company based in Rudrapur.

Later, police recovered the bodies of the woman and the man from a wheat field.

According to locals, the families of the woman and the man were opposed to their relationship. 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 23:29 IST

