Bengaluru Man Tragically Dies After Friend Pumps Hot Air Into His Rectum For Fun | Image: X

Advertisement

Bareilly: An unmarried couple was found dead in a village here on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Pesticide cans were found lying near the bodies and they have been sent for examination, they said.

Advertisement

The woman, 19, and the man, 23, were found dead in Gwari village under the Bahedi Kotwali police station area. Prima facie, the two were in a relationship, said Station House Officer (SHO) Praveen Solanki.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

Advertisement

The woman's family told police that she was living with her sister in Delhi for the last three months and had been missing since April 1. After they came to know about this, the woman's family contacted the youth's family to enquire about his whereabouts. The youth's family told them that he was working with a company based in Rudrapur.

Later, police recovered the bodies of the woman and the man from a wheat field.

Advertisement

According to locals, the families of the woman and the man were opposed to their relationship.