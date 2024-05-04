Advertisement

Lucknow: A 16-year-old girl was shot dead by her 10-year-old brother while he was playing with a "country-made-pistol" at their residence in Unnao on Wednesday night, said the police on Friday, according to the media reports.

The boy's mother has filed an police complaint in the matter on Thursday. He is booked by the police under sections of Indian Penal Code, as per media reports.

The police stated that no one has been detained yet and and police probe is underway.

The girl was a Class IX student and her parents are farmers, officers added.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday night when the boy was playing with his two sisters, aged 13 and 16, while their parents were not present in the home.

The boy allegedly pulled out a country-made pistol and started playing with it. Suddenly, the pistol went off and a bullet hit the 16-year-old girl on the stomach, police said referring to the girl’s mother’s complaint.

After hearing the loud thud of the gunshot, neighbours immediately rushed to the spot and took the girl to th enearest hospital. The doctors declared the girl dead on arrival at the hospital.

“The boy has been booked under IPC Section 304-A (causing death by negligence. No one has been detained yet,” in-charge of the police station concerned told a media outlet.

The officer added that they were trying to adjudge how the boy got the pistol, as his parents alleged that they did not have any such weapon at home. The police said they are collecting the footage from CCTV cameras installed near the house where the incident happened.

They have also learned that two cases were lodged against the boy’s father in the past. “We are gathering information about the cases,” said a police officer.



