Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, witnessed its warmest January day in 14 years, recording a temperature of 15.0 degrees Celsius.

The notable surge, 8.6 degrees Celsius above the average, has left meteorologists and residents alike pondering the implications of changing climate patterns in J&K.

“This unexpected rise in temperature surpasses the previous record set on January 21, 2018, by a significant margin,” said Meteorologist Sonam Lotus here.

Meteorological data reveals that the current reading of 15.0 degrees Celsius makes it the sixth-highest maximum temperature recorded in Srinagar since 1892 when January readings were first documented.

The all-time highest temperature remained at 17.2 degrees Celsius on January 23, 1902, adding weight to the significance of this recent warm spell.

In Qazigund, Saturday hit 15.8 degrees Celsius, just shy of the 2010 record of 16.0 degrees Celsius and the all-time high of 16.2 degrees Celsius from January 31, 2001. However, it is the third-highest since 1956 and the highest in the last 14 years.

However, on Saturday, Pahalgam recorded 13.1 degrees Celsius, nearing the 2010 record of 13.2 degrees Celsius. The all-time high of 13.8 degrees Celsius from January 14, 2018, stands unbroken.

Today's temperature ranks as the third-highest since 1978 and the highest in the last six years. Kupwara in North Kashmir hit 15.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday, matching the 2010 record but falling short of the all-time high of 16.9 degrees Celsius in 2015.

Today’s temperature is the fourth-highest since 1977 and the highest in the last nine years. Batote reached an exceptionally high 19.4 degrees Celsius, matching the 2015 record.

However, the all-time high of 22.6 degrees Celsius from January 30, 2015, remains untouched. Today's temperature ranks as the fifth-highest since 1977 and the highest in the last nine years. The Meteorological Department here predicts dry weather across Jammu and Kashmir until January 23.

A weak western disturbance is anticipated on the 16th and 20th evenings of the ongoing month, potentially bringing cloudy weather and light snow over isolated higher reaches.

In the past 24 hours, higher reaches, including Gurez and the Zojila-Gumri axis, experienced light snowfall measuring one inch.

Amidst the dry spell, the historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar organized a special congregational prayer known as “Salatul Istisqa” on Friday.

The prayer aimed at invoking Allah's forgiveness and mercy to bring an end to the alarming drought-like conditions that have gripped the Kashmir valley. Describing the situation as “extremely alarming” Anjuman Auqaf of Jamia Masjid urged Kashmiris to unite in their plea for divine intervention.