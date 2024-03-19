×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 07:28 IST

Unsettled Borders With China Remain Most Formidable Challenge for India: CDS General Chauhan

CDS General Chauhan highlighted how China’s occupation of Tibet changed the border dynamics while addressing an event Savitribai Phule Pune University

Reported by: Digital Desk
CDS General Anil Chauhan
CDS General Anil Chauhan | Image: PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pune: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan spoke on the challenges being faced by India, asserting that the unsettled borders with China remains the most formidable challenge. CDS General Chauhan was speaking at the '3rd Strategic and Security Dialogue on Rise of China and its Implications for the World' event in Pune, Maharashtra on Monday. 

CDS General Chauhan said that modern India inherited disputed borders, highlighting that the situation has led to emergence of terms like line of actual control, line of control and actual ground position line. “The unsettled borders with China and the rise of China will remain the most formidable challenge that India and Indian armed forces will face in the foreseeable future,” said CDS General Chauhan at the event organised by the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. 

Advertisement

CDS General Chauhan highlighted how China’s occupation of Tibet changed the border dynamics. “The challenge we face today is unsettled borders. The ancient frontiers of India started taking shape of firm borders under the British, but they could not get the legitimacy of international borders on independence thus we inherited disputed borders. The occupation of Tibet by China, made them a new neighbour, and a partition of India created a new nation that thrived on hostility and hatred towards us," he said. 

"Today India has disputed borders with both our neighbours. The armed forces need to maintain the legitimacy of our claims during the peacetime on this disputed borders. This will require very astute handling of the PLA at all the friction points, calibrated firmness, and both sides to operate within the ambit of agreed rules of engagements,” said CDS General Chauhan. 

Advertisement

 

(With Agency Inputs) 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 07:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

OAVS Teacher, Principal Recruitment Notification Out

OAVS teachers' vacancy

5 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

STHREE SAKTHI SS-407

9 minutes ago
Suriya

Suriya 43 Update

19 minutes ago
Seal escapes at the last second by jumping on a boat

Lucky Escape

21 minutes ago
Hajipur Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras

Paras Likely To Resign

21 minutes ago
Cash Rs 1 crore seized in Karnataka's Mandya

1 Crore Cash Seized

22 minutes ago
tejashwi yadav, Rahul gandhi

Cong RJD seat sharing

22 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee-Nick Visit Farhan

25 minutes ago
Bengaluru Police Seize ₹20 Lakh Unaccounted Cash In Two Separate Incidents

Bengaluru Cash Seized

25 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex

26 minutes ago
S Ramadoss' PMK to ally with BJP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

33 minutes ago
Who is nayab saini

LS Polls LIVE Updates

41 minutes ago
SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu

Rajamouli On SSMB29

42 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

an hour ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

SC to Hear Pleas

an hour ago
Holi weekend trips

Long Weekend Trips

an hour ago
Nvidia China chip launch

Nvidia

an hour ago
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid

Taliban Retaliates

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 10 Dead, Several Injured as 5-Storey Building Collapsed in Kolkata

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Don't Shout at Me: CJI Rebukes Lawyers During Electoral Bonds Hearing

    India News14 hours ago

  3. Assam to Register CAA Applications of 3-5 Lakh Excluded From NRC: Sarma

    India News15 hours ago

  4. BREAKING: IPS Officer Vivek Sahay Appointed West Bengal DGP

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Azam Khan Sentenced to 7-Year Jail Term in Dungarpur case

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo