Pune: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan spoke on the challenges being faced by India, asserting that the unsettled borders with China remains the most formidable challenge. CDS General Chauhan was speaking at the '3rd Strategic and Security Dialogue on Rise of China and its Implications for the World' event in Pune, Maharashtra on Monday.

CDS General Chauhan said that modern India inherited disputed borders, highlighting that the situation has led to emergence of terms like line of actual control, line of control and actual ground position line. “The unsettled borders with China and the rise of China will remain the most formidable challenge that India and Indian armed forces will face in the foreseeable future,” said CDS General Chauhan at the event organised by the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies at Savitribai Phule Pune University.

CDS General Chauhan highlighted how China’s occupation of Tibet changed the border dynamics. “The challenge we face today is unsettled borders. The ancient frontiers of India started taking shape of firm borders under the British, but they could not get the legitimacy of international borders on independence thus we inherited disputed borders. The occupation of Tibet by China, made them a new neighbour, and a partition of India created a new nation that thrived on hostility and hatred towards us," he said.

"Today India has disputed borders with both our neighbours. The armed forces need to maintain the legitimacy of our claims during the peacetime on this disputed borders. This will require very astute handling of the PLA at all the friction points, calibrated firmness, and both sides to operate within the ambit of agreed rules of engagements,” said CDS General Chauhan.

(With Agency Inputs)