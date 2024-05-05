Advertisement

Cuttack, Mar 29 (PTI) The Cuttack Municipal Corporation has told the Orissa High Court that discharge of untreated sewage into a major distributary of the Mahanadi river would stop soon.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed six years ago by Khan Nagar Khapuria Puja Committee, which sought judicial intervention on the release of untreated sewage water into the Kathajodi river.

The assurance came after the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) expressed grave concern about the quality of water at the point of discharge into the river.

"The sewage of the city will be diverted to the sewage treatment plant in Matagajpur henceforth through an underground line," a CMC official told the court.

"The sewage will undergo requisite treatment before being discharged into the river to control pollution," he said.

Three treatment plants are currently functioning to check the inflow of sewage into the Kathajodi river.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice S Muralidhar, had asked the SPCB and the CMC last week to conduct a quality test of the river water at the discharge point and submit a report. PTI CORR HMB RBT RBT