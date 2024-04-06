×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 23:13 IST

UP: 1 Arrested for Role in RO Prelim Exam Paper Leak Case in Kaushambi

The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested another man for his alleged role in leaking the question paper of the preliminary examination of Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO), police said here on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
arrested
UP: 1 Arrested for Role in RO Prelim Exam Paper Leak Case in Kaushambi | Image:Freepik
Kaushambi: The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested another man for his alleged role in leaking the question paper of the preliminary examination of Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO), police said here on Friday.

The UP government on March 2 cancelled the exam, which was held on February 11 across the state, following reports that test papers were leaked on a massive scale.

The accused, identified as Amit Singh, was arrested from Lucknow, police said.

Amit Singh had contacted 40 candidates for copying and had fixed a rate of Rs 15 lakh from each candidate, Kaushambi Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.

An advance of Rs 2 lakh each was also taken from the candidates, he said.

Amit Singh, a Gonda district native, has been living in Lucknow for the last several years.

A case was registered against four persons, including Amit Singh, in Manjhanpur Police Station in the paper leak case. Other members of the gang have been sent to jail in the case, police said. 

Published April 5th, 2024 at 23:13 IST

