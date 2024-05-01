Advertisement

Etah (UP), Mar 20 (PTI) A man was injured following an altercation between people of two villages after two cars collided head-on here, police said on Sunday.

Upendra Kumar, a resident of Dariyapur village, was injured after shots were fired by both the groups, they said.

"On Sunday, there was an accident involving a car and a SUV. After the accident, some people from the Dariyapur village started beating up the passengers of the car.

"Following this, villagers of neighbouring Sunna village also reached there, and tried to defuse tensions. However, more people from Dariyapur village arrived there. The situation deteriorated and there was firing from both sides," Circle officer, Sadar, Raghvendra Singh said.

Kumar was admitted to a hospital in Etah from where he was referred to Agra for treatment, he said, adding that adequate police force has been deployed in the area.

So far, no complaint has been received from either side. Action will be taken once the complaint is lodged, he added. PTI CORR NAV TDS TDS