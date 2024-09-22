Published 16:17 IST, September 22nd 2024
UP: 150-Year-Old Municipal Office Building in Prayagraj to get Rs 27 Crore Makeover
A 150-year-old Municipal Corporation Office building, which also served as the first hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, is undergoing a Rs 27 crore makeover.
Municipal office building in Prayagraj to undergo Rs 27 crore makeover | Image: X/allahabadmc
