Updated September 29th, 2023 at 14:51 IST

UP: 2 dead after basement floor of under-construction building collapses in Lucknow

A two-month-old girl and a man were killed in their sleep while 14 labourers were injured when the floor of the basement of an under-construction building collapsed.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Basement floor of under-construction building collapses in Lucknow | Image@ANI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
A two-month-old girl and a man were killed in their sleep while 14 labourers were injured when the floor of the basement of an under-construction building collapsed here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred near Kalindi Park around Thursday midnight, a police official said.

"Some labourers who worked at the site used to live in shanties in the basement. As the floor collapsed, the labourers were buried under the rubble in their sleep," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Sayed Ali Abbas said.

Immediately after the incident, a team of local police officials rushed to the spot and began looking for survivors with the help of locals.

Mukadam (30), a labourer, and the two-month-old girl Aishya died in the incident while 14 other injured labourers were taken to the hospital, the police officer said.

Teams of the the fire department and the NDRF have reached the spot and rescue work is underway. 

Published September 29th, 2023 at 14:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

