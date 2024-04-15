Man Hangs Self After Killing Teen Sister in Uttar Pradesh | Image:PTI

Bahraich (UP): A 29-year-old man allegedly hacked his teenage sister to death with a shovel and later before hanging himself in a village here, police told PTI on Sunday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Singh said on Saturday night a watchman of Majra Badhuvapur village informed police that Shyama Devi (16) had been hacked to death by her brother Munshilal (29) in their house.

After committing the murder, Munshilal (29) committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree branch at some distance from their house, Anil Kumar told PTI.

When a police team reached the sibling’s house, their mother, elder brother and sister-in-law had fled, Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, police official told PTI.