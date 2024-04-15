Updated April 14th, 2024 at 22:17 IST
UP: 29-year-old Man Hangs Self After Killing Teen Sister
A man allegedly hacked his teenage sister to death with a shovel and later before hanging himself in Uttar Pradesh
Bahraich (UP): A 29-year-old man allegedly hacked his teenage sister to death with a shovel and later before hanging himself in a village here, police told PTI on Sunday.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Singh said on Saturday night a watchman of Majra Badhuvapur village informed police that Shyama Devi (16) had been hacked to death by her brother Munshilal (29) in their house.
After committing the murder, Munshilal (29) committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree branch at some distance from their house, Anil Kumar told PTI.
When a police team reached the sibling’s house, their mother, elder brother and sister-in-law had fled, Singh said.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, police official told PTI.
Published April 14th, 2024 at 22:17 IST