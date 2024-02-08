English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 18:25 IST

UP: 3 dead as grain tank at sugar mill explodes in Sitapur

The tragic incident took place at Jawahar sugar mill which falls under the jurisdiction of Ramkot police station.

Manisha Roy
BREAKING: Security Breach in Jammu Central Jail
BREAKING: All the operations have been suspended inside the mill in the wake of the mishap. | Image:Republic TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Sitapur: Three people lost their lives after a grain tank of a distillery at a sugar mill exploded in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur on Monday. According to sources, many people have also sustained injuries in the incident. 

The tragic incident took place at Jawahar sugar mill which falls under the jurisdiction of Ramkot police station. In this unit, alcohol is produced using wheat and paddy. All the operations have been suspended in the mill in the wake of the mishap.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 18:25 IST

