Sitapur: Three people lost their lives after a grain tank of a distillery at a sugar mill exploded in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur on Monday. According to sources, many people have also sustained injuries in the incident.

The tragic incident took place at Jawahar sugar mill which falls under the jurisdiction of Ramkot police station. In this unit, alcohol is produced using wheat and paddy. All the operations have been suspended in the mill in the wake of the mishap.

