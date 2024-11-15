Published 15:09 IST, November 15th 2024
UP: 3 killed, 13 injured in car-bus collision in Ayodhya
The accident occurred around 5:00 AM in the Rudauli police station area when a speeding car collided with a minibus, police said.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
UP: 3 killed, 13 injured in car-bus collision in Ayodhya | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
15:09 IST, November 15th 2024