Published 15:09 IST, November 15th 2024

UP: 3 killed, 13 injured in car-bus collision in Ayodhya

The accident occurred around 5:00 AM in the Rudauli police station area when a speeding car collided with a minibus, police said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
15:09 IST, November 15th 2024