Updated March 30th, 2024 at 18:27 IST
UP: 3 Men Drown In Ganga River
- India
- 1 min read
Pratapgarh: Two people drowned and another is feared dead while bathing at the Karenti Ganga Ghat here, police said on Saturday.
According to police, Shubham Pal (21), Aditya Jaiswal (20) and Abhishek Patel (20), residents of the Kaushambi district, went into the deep waters of the river on Friday and drowned.
Their friends – Abhishek Kumar (22) and Shashank (23) – who had come with them to the ghat under the Manikpur police station, called the locals to help save the victims but couldn’t succeed, Additional Superintendent of Police (West) of Pratapgarh Sanjay Rai said.
The police, with the help of divers, recovered Jaiswal’s body late Friday night and Pal’s body was recovered on Saturday. Efforts are being made to search for Patel’s body, Rai said.
Published March 30th, 2024 at 18:27 IST
