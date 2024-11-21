sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AR Rahman | Arvind Kejriwal | Air Pollution | Ukraine-Russia Conflict | India-Canada Row | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • UP: 3 Women Killed, 4 Injured After Truck Hits Autorickshaw in Bulandshahr

Published 23:51 IST, November 21st 2024

UP: 3 Women Killed, 4 Injured After Truck Hits Autorickshaw in Bulandshahr

At least three women were killed and four others were injured after a truck hit an autorickshaw in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Thursday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
3 Women Killed, 4 Injured in Accident in UP's Bulandshahr
3 Women Killed, 4 Injured in Accident in UP's Bulandshahr | Image: pti
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

23:51 IST, November 21st 2024