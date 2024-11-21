Published 23:51 IST, November 21st 2024
UP: 3 Women Killed, 4 Injured After Truck Hits Autorickshaw in Bulandshahr
At least three women were killed and four others were injured after a truck hit an autorickshaw in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Thursday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
3 Women Killed, 4 Injured in Accident in UP's Bulandshahr | Image: pti
