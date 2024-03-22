×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 20:13 IST

UP: 50-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor Girl

A special court here on Friday sentenced a 50-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a one-year-old girl. Additional District Judge (POCSO) Varun Mohit Nigam imposed a fine of Rs 1.29 lakh on the convict.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Life imprisonment to man who killed wife
हत्यारे पति को हुई सजा | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bahraich: A special court here on Friday sentenced a 50-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a one-year-old girl.

Additional District Judge (POCSO) Varun Mohit Nigam imposed a fine of Rs 1.29 lakh on the convict.

Advertisement

Special District Government Advocate (POCSO Act) Sant Pratap Singh told PTI that Bhondu Rehman raped the girl from her village who belonged to the Scheduled Caste category.

On February 17, the girl was picked up and taken out on some pretext by the convict. When she did not return for some time, the family members went out to search for the girl and found Bhondu in a mustard field along with the toddler who was bleeding.

Advertisement

Singh said that after seeing the family, Bhondu ran away leaving the girl. A case was registered against the accused under the IPC sections including rape and the POCSO Act. 

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 20:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bihar Board Class 12th results to be declared on March 23

Bihar Board 12th Results

a few seconds ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

CM Kejriwal Arrest LIVE

a few seconds ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's fielding

a minute ago
BJP flag and symbol

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

2 minutes ago
Navjot Sidhu and MS Dhoni

Sidhu hails Dhoni

4 minutes ago
coal

Declining Coal imports

9 minutes ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

Arvind Kejriwal

10 minutes ago
UN

Gaza Ceasefire Vetoed

11 minutes ago
UNGA Resolution on AI

UNGA Resolution on AI

17 minutes ago
Indian economy

FinMin economic outlook

20 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live

21 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Holi shopping spree

23 minutes ago
Carnivals Across The Globe That Will Give You The Holi Feels

Festivals Similar To Holi

24 minutes ago
Accident In Himachal Mandi Kills 3

Accident In Himachal

24 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

Kingpin

25 minutes ago
Hand shake

Scrapped deal

27 minutes ago
Kalki 2898 AD Teaser

Kalki 2898 AD Update

35 minutes ago
Campus hiring of women in India rose by 5 percentage points in 2022–23

Campus hiring of women

39 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bihar inter students protest discontinuation of +2 classes in collges

    Education7 hours ago

  2. BREAKING: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  3. UP Madrasa Board Unconstitutional: Allahabad HC

    Education10 hours ago

  4. Delhi HC Admits CBI Plea Against Acquittal Of A Raja, Others in 2G Scam

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Will send you to jail: HC Warns Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo