Published 19:15 IST, November 20th 2024
UP: 7-Kg Tumor Removed from 33-Year-Old Woman's Abdomen in Hardoi, Uterus Preserved
A 7 kg tumor has been removed from the body of a 33-year-old woman from Hardoi, relieving her from severe abdominal pain, breathing difficulties, and more.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
7-kg tumor removed from woman's abdomen in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh | Image: representative
