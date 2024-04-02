Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 07:56 IST
UP: 5 killed, 3 Injured as Dumper Rams Into Autorickshaw in Chitrakoot
Five were killed and several injured after a speeding dumper vehicle rammed into an autorickshaw in Chitrakoot.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Image used for representation. | Image:social media
Advertisement
Chitrakoot: At least five were killed and three people were critically injured after a speeding dumper vehicle rammed into an autorickshaw in Chitrakoot.
The injured have been admitted to a hospital.
Advertisement
(This is a breaking copy)
Advertisement
Published April 2nd, 2024 at 07:46 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.