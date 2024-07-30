sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:37 IST, July 30th 2024

UP Assembly to Consider Bill Amending Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly is on Tuesday scheduled to take up for consideration and passing a bill that seeks to amend the Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
