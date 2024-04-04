Advertisement

Maharajganj: The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested three terrorists today in Sonauli, Maharajganj at the Indo-Nepal border. The three men included two Pakistan nationals and a Kashmiri Indian. The Pakistanis were trying to enter India through Nepal. The arrested men were allegedly planning terrorist activities in India.

The ATS confiscated forged Indian identity proofs from the Pakistan nationals and passports. "Acting on an intelligence input that some terrorists with an aim to commit terror activities in India are going to enter via Indo-Nepal border, a team of Gorakhpur ATS unit was put on alert. The unit on Thursday arrested three accused while entering India via the Indo-Nepal border," the statement by UP ATS said, according to media reports.

Who are the three terrorists arrested by ATS on April 4?

The arrested trio of terrorists has been identified as Mohammad Altaf Bhatt from Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sayyed Gajnafar from Islamabad, Pakistan, and Nasir Ali from Jammu and Kashmir in India. The ATS revealed that Altaf Bhatt and Sayyed Gajanfar met in Kathmandu and forged Indian documents, including Aadhaar Cards. Nasir Ali later got them to India through the Indo-Nepal border in UP.

Mohammad Altaf Bhatt revealed to the ATS that he was trained at a Hizbul Mujahideen camp of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). They had the support of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) “with an intention to liberate Kashmir from India”, said the ATS.

“Bhatt was headed to Jammu and Kashmir on the direction of the ISI to conduct terror activities," the ATS statement said.

A first information report (FIR) has been reportedly registered against the three arrested terrorists under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121A (waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India).