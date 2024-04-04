×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 21:37 IST

UP ATS Nabs 3 Terrorists at Indo-Nepal Border, Including 2 Pakistani Nationals, in Maharajganj

The UP Anti-Terrorist Squad today arrested three terrorists in Sonauli, Maharajganj at the Indo-Nepal border on April 4

Reported by: Shweta Parande
Terrorists
ATS Nabs 3 Terrorists at Indo-Nepal Border, Including 2 Pakistani Nationals, | Image:Shutterstock | Representational Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Maharajganj: The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested three terrorists today in Sonauli, Maharajganj at the Indo-Nepal border. The three men included two Pakistan nationals and a Kashmiri Indian. The Pakistanis were trying to enter India through Nepal. The arrested men were allegedly planning terrorist activities in India.

The ATS confiscated forged Indian identity proofs from the Pakistan nationals and passports. "Acting on an intelligence input that some terrorists with an aim to commit terror activities in India are going to enter via Indo-Nepal border, a team of Gorakhpur ATS unit was put on alert. The unit on Thursday arrested three accused while entering India via the Indo-Nepal border," the statement by UP ATS said, according to media reports.

Advertisement

Who are the three terrorists arrested by ATS on April 4?

The arrested trio of terrorists has been identified as Mohammad Altaf Bhatt from Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sayyed Gajnafar from Islamabad, Pakistan, and Nasir Ali from Jammu and Kashmir in India. The ATS revealed that Altaf Bhatt and Sayyed Gajanfar met in Kathmandu and forged Indian documents, including Aadhaar Cards. Nasir Ali later got them to India through the Indo-Nepal border in UP.

Advertisement

Mohammad Altaf Bhatt revealed to the ATS that he was trained at a Hizbul Mujahideen camp of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). They had the support of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) “with an intention to liberate Kashmir from India”, said the ATS.

“Bhatt was headed to Jammu and Kashmir on the direction of the ISI to conduct terror activities," the ATS statement said.

Advertisement

A first information report (FIR) has been reportedly registered against the three arrested terrorists under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121A (waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India).

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 21:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

3-2-1 workouts

3-2-1 Workout Trend

a minute ago
Ford

Ford delays electric SUV

2 minutes ago
Cricket Stadium

Cricket Stadium Trivia

5 minutes ago
GT vs PBKS

GT vs PBKS Live

9 minutes ago
Lok Sabha elections 2024

CPI leader annie raja

9 minutes ago
Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma's fielding

12 minutes ago
Alaska Airlines

Boeing pays $160 million

16 minutes ago
Rafael Nadal

Rafa pulls of Monte-Carlo

22 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi’s stock portfolio

Rahul Gandhi’s shares

28 minutes ago
Boeing

Boeing, Airbus near deal

33 minutes ago
Skiers Capture Massive Avalanche On Video At French Resort | Watch

Skiers Capture Avalanche

34 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon with Crew director Rajesh A Krishnan

Kriti Shares Crew BTS

37 minutes ago
sreenidi deccan win in I League

Sreenidi's I-League hope

38 minutes ago
Chiyaan Vikram

Chiyaan Vikram's Next

41 minutes ago
Uttarakhand Premier League

UPL franchise

44 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

an hour ago
Manchester United

Chelsea vs Man United

an hour ago
Bobby Deol

Celebs At Dukaan Premiere

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Robert Vadra Throws Hat in Ring, Hints at Contesting Polls From Amethi

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  2. Seema Haider's Pak Husband Writes to Noida Cops, Demands Her Narco Test

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Earthquake of 6.3 Magnitude Jolts Japan's Honshu

    World8 hours ago

  4. Woman Climbs Electric Pole After Husband Discovers Her Affair | WATCH

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Miscreants Open Fire at Datia Toll Plaza in MP, 2 Drown in Bid to Escape

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo