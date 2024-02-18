In a video that has surfaced online, BJP workers were seen washing the venue with water from the Ganga river. | Image: X

Advertisement

Varanasi: The Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' has now reached Uttar Pradesh, with party leader Rahul Gandhi participating in a roadshow and public meeting in Varanasi. However, the event was met with strong opposition from BJP workers.

In a video that has surfaced online, BJP workers were seen washing the venue with water from the Ganga river and chanting slogans while holding BJP flags.

Advertisement

BJP Workers ‘Wash’ Varanasi Intersection After RaGa's Address

UP : वाराणसी में आज राहुल गांधी गोदौलिया के नंदी चौराहे से होकर निकले। BJP कार्यकर्ताओं ने उस स्थान को 51 लीटर गंगाजल से धोया। pic.twitter.com/x3wQyqD23w — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 17, 2024

The Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' led by Rahul Gandhi, reached Varanasi on Saturday. Gandhi, along with state president Ajay Rai and other party leaders, rode on an open jeep through the busy Godowlia area and visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Pallavi Patel of Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) and an SP MLA from Sirathu also joined the yatra. The journey began in Bihar and halted in Chandauli overnight before entering UP.

Advertisement

SP President Akhilesh Yadav, as per reports, also plans to join the yatra in Rae Bareli. This yatra covers 6,700 km through 15 states, from Manipur to Mumbai.