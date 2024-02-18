English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 23:19 IST

UP: BJP Workers 'Use Gangajal to Clean' Varanasi Intersection Where Rahul Gandhi Addressed Crowd

The Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' led by Rahul Gandhi, reached Varanasi on Saturday.

In a video that has surfaced online, BJP workers were seen washing the venue with water from the Ganga river.
In a video that has surfaced online, BJP workers were seen washing the venue with water from the Ganga river. | Image:X
Varanasi: The Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' has now reached Uttar Pradesh, with party leader Rahul Gandhi participating in a roadshow and public meeting in Varanasi. However, the event was met with strong opposition from BJP workers.

In a video that has surfaced online, BJP workers were seen washing the venue with water from the Ganga river and chanting slogans while holding BJP flags.

BJP Workers ‘Wash’ Varanasi Intersection After RaGa's Address

The Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' led by Rahul Gandhi, reached Varanasi on Saturday. Gandhi, along with state president Ajay Rai and other party leaders, rode on an open jeep through the busy Godowlia area and visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Pallavi Patel of Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) and an SP MLA from Sirathu also joined the yatra. The journey began in Bihar and halted in Chandauli overnight before entering UP.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav, as per reports, also plans to join the yatra in Rae Bareli. This yatra covers 6,700 km through 15 states, from Manipur to Mumbai.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 23:19 IST

