Published 20:31 IST, July 13th 2024
UP Bride Calls Off Wedding After Guests Argue over Sitting in Front of Cooler
A wedding was called off, and four people, including the groom, were arrested after an argument broke out over sitting in front of a desert cooler here.
Press Trust Of India
UP Bride Calls Off Wedding After Guests Argue over Sitting in Front of Cooler | Image: Shutterstock
