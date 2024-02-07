English
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 14:42 IST

UP Budget 2024: 7 Big Takeaways

UP finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the budget for the financial year 2024-2025 in the assembly today. Here are the key takeaways from the Budget

Nishtha Narayan
Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Khanna
UP Budget 2024: 7 Big Takeaways | Image:Video Grab
 Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the budget for the financial year 2024-2025 in the state assembly today. The budget was also formally passed in the Cabinet meeting chaired by the CM. "Before the presentation of the UP budget 2024-25 in the House, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna met me. The 'paperless' budget presented by him in the House will lay the foundation of Ramrajya in the new Uttar Pradesh. Jai Shri Ram," Chief Minister posted on X.
 

1) Biggest Budget in History of UP: Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman announces biggest budget in the history of UP. Under the budget, projects worth 24 thousand crore have been proposed by the FM. At Rs 7.36 lakh crore, thius is the biggest budget in history of UP. 

2) Will Lay Foundation of ‘Ramrajya’: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the FY25 budget to be presented in the state assembly will lay the foundation of "Ramrajya" in new Uttar Pradesh.

3) Women Pension Increased:  The state government raised its monthly salary to Rs 1,000. This will assist thirty lakh women. Khanna said that under the Destitute Women Pension Scheme, the amount payable to eligible beneficiaries has been increased from Rs 500 per month to Rs 1,000 per month. As many as 31,28,000 destitute women have been benefited under the scheme till the third quarter of 2023-2024, he said.

4) Sugar Cane MSP Increased: The Sugarcane MSP has been increased by the state. An amount of Rs 2.33 lakh crores has been disbured to the Sugarcane farmers. Famers received Rs 63,000 crore under Kiasn Samaan from the government

5) Health Infra Mission Allocated Rs 952 crore: Govt allocates nearly Rs 1,000 crore for health

6) UP govt has brought out 6 crore people out of poverty: According to Suresh Khanna, the Yogi Adityanath administration has significantly strengthened the state's economy.
In UP, Jungle Raj has vanished. Six crore individuals have been lifted out of poverty thus far.

7) ₹400 Cr Allocated For Varanasi Medical College: In a key announcement in the Education sector, Rs 400 crore were allocated for Varanasi Medical College. 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

Yogi AdityanathBudget
