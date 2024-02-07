This is the eighth consecutive budget by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state and fifth time by Khanna. | Image: ANI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh's Yogi government today presented its 8th budget with Finance Minister of the state Suresh Khanna stating that this budget is an inclusive budget catering to all. This is the eighth consecutive budget by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state and fifth time by Khanna.

In today's budget session, the UP government allocated a total of Rs 9,074 crore for the state's health sector.

This is the 'biggest' budget in History of the state. This comes days after India's Interim Budget was announced. FM Suresh Khanna presented a record budget of Rs 7.46 for lakh crore for the financial year 2024-25 in the state assembly. The last year's budget outlay was Rs 6.90 lakh crore.

Here are five big takeaways from this year's UP budget for Health Sector:

1. National Rural Health Mission: With the main focus on the 'National Rural Health Mission,' the government has announced an allocation of Rs 7,350 crore for the development. The NHRM was designed with the aim to provide accessible, effective and reliable healthcare facilities to all in the rural sector.

2. Health Infrastructure Mission: A total of Rs 952 crores has been allocated for the development of healthcare facilities across the state to provide adequate and reliable health facilities. This also includes provide special training to medical frontline professionals.

3. Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana: Next big takeaway from the UP budget is the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana with the aim to provide adequate facilities for women. A big amount of Rs 322 crore has been allocated for the programme.

4. Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya: The Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY) has been allocated a sum of Rs 300 crore in this year's budget. The programme was designed to give benefits of Rs 5 lakh for every family in the region, covering all secondary care and most of tertiary care procedures.

5. Free Treatment in Private Hospital: A sum of Rs 150 crore has been allocated in UP's budget for 2024-2025 for free treatment in private hospitals across the state. With focus on improving medical facilities for people, the government aims to provide adequate and accessible healthcare in the private sector.