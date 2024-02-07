Advertisement

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Monday made big announcement to connect the Agra-Lucknow Expressway with Purvanchal Expressway through an comprehensive action plan of building inter-junction link at the cost of around Rs 500 crore.

Further adding to omni-directional development in Uttar Pradesh, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna while presenting this year's budget for Uttar Pradesh, announced allocation of around Rs 2050 crore for the development of ongoing Ganga Expressway project.

Ganga Expressway is an under-construction, 594 km (369 mi) long, 6-lane (expandable to 8) wide greenfield expressway in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. It is being constructed in two phases. Phase-1 will connect Bijauli village on NH-334 in Meerut district with Judapur Dandu village on NH-19 in Prayagraj district, while Phase-2 will see the extension of both sides of the expressway: from Prayagraj to Ballia and from Meerut to Haridwar.

UP Budget 2024: Aero City in Lucknow

UP FM Khanna further announced the development plans for state-of-the-art Aero City in Lucknow which will spread across 1500 acres, signifying the luxury and modern architecture.

Presenting this year's budget at UP Assembly, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said, “There is a plan to develop Aero City in Lucknow on the lines of Delhi, which will be developed in about 1500 acres.”

He added that Lucknow's Aero City will feature luxury facilities like 7-star hotels, park, world-class convention centres and others.

Delhi's Aero City, located near the Indira Gandhi International Airport, serves as top destination for travellers with endless layovers. It's known for luxury hotels, restaurants, stores and modern infrastructure.