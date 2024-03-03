Advertisement

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath is likely to expand its cabinet on Tuesday (March 5), as per media reports.

This comes a week after the Rajya Sabah elections in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 8 seats in the state.

Advertisement

As per reports, three new members from the saffron party, two legislators from the Rashritya Lok Dal (RLD), and one from Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) are likely to be included in the Cabinet.

RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary, in mid-February, confirmed that his party is joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Chaudhary said that he took the decision "within a short time because of the circumstances."

Advertisement

It has been speculated since July last year that CM Yogi might expand his Cabinet after SBSP's Om Rajbhar returned to the NDA fold.