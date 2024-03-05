Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Expansion: Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inducted four new ministers in his cabinet on Tuesday, March 5. BJP's Sunil Kumar Sharma, Dara Singh Chauhan; RLD's Anil Kumar; SBSP chief OP Rajbhar were administered oath by governor.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath were present at the swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan of the four new ministers of the State Cabinet.

It has been speculated since July last year that Yogi might expand his cabinet after Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party's OP Rajbhar returned to the NDA fold. However, Rajbhar had to wait till Jayant Choudhary's return.

Yogi Adityanath had met Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhawan in Lucknow on Friday, March 1. Yogi Adityanath was in Delhi for the BJP's key meet which deliberated upon the list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. As soon as he landed in Uttar Pradesh, he went to meet Governor Patel, signalling a possible cabinet expansion. Observers suggest that the cabinet expansion has been green signalled by BJP's central leadership

List of 4 New Ministers;

Anil Kumar: RLD MLA from Purakzi in Muzaffarnagar district Anil Kumarwas sworned-in as a cabinet minister.

OP Rajbhar: SBSP chief OP Rajbhar took oath as a minister in the Yogi cabinet. By accomodating Rajbhar, the BJP may seek to ensure support by alloting a cabinet berth.

Dara Singh Chauhan: MLC Dara Singh Chouhan took oath as a minister. Earlier too he has served as the minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.

After he lost the by-poll from Ghosi, the BJP successfully got him elected as a MLC. Chauhan hails from an extremely backward class and his elevation may benefit BJP in projecting a pro-Backward image in the upcoming election.

Sunil Kumar Sharma: Shahibabad MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma also joined the Yogi Adityanath cabinet and was administered oath by the Governor. Sharma is a two-time MLA.

Cabinet Expansion Just Months Ahead of LS Polls: A Strategic Move

With the Lok Sabha elections just months away, the BJP seems to be seeking to secure Uttar Pradesh- which contributes the highest numbers of MPs in Lok Sabha through adjustments in the cabinet expansion.

The BJP may not only accommodated the new allies but also ensured representation to different regions of the state including Purvanchal and western Uttar Pradesh which is currently making headlines as farmers have resumed protest under the banner of Delhi Chalo March through the expansion.