Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary has been issued a notice by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday after a Tantrik was called at a government school in Mahoba to treat 15 girls students who fell ill after having their mid-day meal.

A suo moto cognisance of media reports was immediately taken by NHRC where it was mentioned that a state-run school in the Mahoba district called a Tantrik to treat 15 girl students who fell ill. The girls were hospitalised after the necessary inquiry.

It has been observed by the commission raised concerns over students' health, as instead of admitting them to the hospital, the school authorities subjected them to superstitious practices at the premises.

As per the media reports, a video was circulated on 21 December where girls were seen getting subjected to superstitious practices by a Tantrik, which later came to the notice of the police, who chased him before taking students to the hospital.

The chief secretary has been given 4 weeks to submit a detailed report on the matter to the NHRC.

Sub-standard meals served to students

The NHRC also observed that a sub-standard meal was being given to the students, which led to their illness and also stated that it indicates the carelessness of the school authorities.

In the statement, the school authorities have also been asked what steps are being initiated against the carelessness and what measures were going to be taken, so that such incidents do not get repeated in the future.

Statement by police officials

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kulpahar, Arun Dikshit, earlier said, "The incident is being probed. The sample of the food prepared for the mid-day meal has been collected and given to the food inspector for investigation. It seems that the children fell ill due to extreme cold weather conditions. Investigations are underway to ascertain the facts and, on whose advice, the Tantrik was hired."

It has been learned, the age of the girls who have been affected by the mid-day meal was between 9 to 13 years. The doctors at the hospital said, "The girls fainted in panic and all were very scared. However, their condition is returning to normalcy."