UP: Class 12th Student Gangraped By Two Men In Sultanpur

Sultanpur: In Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, a 12th-grade student was raped by two men from her village while she was alone at home. The two accused, not only gangraped the victim, but also assaulted and threatened her. According to the allegations, the two men, aged 19 and 35 years, forced their way inside the victim's house and committed the crime. They even recorded an obscene video clip of the inhuman act before fleeing the spot. The police have filed a case and are investigating.

A senior police official stated that the victim was alone on Thursday night when Vikas Yadav (19) and Kallu Mishra alias Shyam Ji (35) forced themselves into her house, raped her, and made a video of the act.

Lambhua Police Station in-charge Inspector Akhand Dev Mishra said the two men were booked in a case on Saturday.

"The victim has been sent for medical examination, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused, who are absconding," he said.