UP CM Adityanath directs officials not to spare anyone 'spreading anarchy' | Image: ANI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials not to spare anyone "spreading anarchy" and recover the costs for any damage to public property from the perpetrators.

"While discussing the law and order situation, Adityanath stressed that no district, including Gautam Buddha Nagar, Aligarh or Sambhal, could be allowed to spread anarchy," according to a statement.

He ordered stern action against those involved in incidents of violence, referring to the recent disturbance in Sambhal.

He declared, "Not a single miscreant should be spared." He also instructed the authorities to recover the costs for any damage to public property from the perpetrators, the statement said.

Adityanath directed the officials to keep all roads clear for traffic. He stressed that the local authorities should take swift action in collaboration with the rural and the urban development departments to prevent any encroachments.

The chief minister also urged all the districts to ensure peaceful observance of the Mahaparinirvan Diwas of BR Ambedkar on Friday.

On upcoming events, including the birth centenary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25 and New Year celebrations, Adityanath emphasised the importance of law and order during these times.

Adityanath reiterated his zero-tolerance policy on chain-snatching incidents and motorcycle stunts and instructed the authorities to ramp up patrolling.

He laid stress on efficiently resolving public complaints. District officers were instructed to ensure that common issues such as land disputes, inheritance and transfers were resolved within the stipulated time.

In preparation for the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Adityanath called for thorough preparations to ensure its safe organisation.

He urged the public to avoid plastic and prioritise safety during the event. The local authorities were instructed to prepare for an influx of tourists to other religious sites.