UP CM Yogi Adityanath Delights Japanese Delegation With Opening Remarks In Japanese

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, left a Japanese delegation delighted and amazed when he delivered his opening remarks in Japanese during a meeting with Kotaro Nagasaki, the Governor of Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture. The meeting, held at Adityanath's official residence in Lucknow, was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen ties between Uttar Pradesh and Japan.

Yogi Adityanath's nearly two-minute speech in Japanese surprised the visiting delegation and earned him their applause. A video of CM Yogi speaking in Japanese is also going viral on social media. His unexpected move added a personal touch to the meeting and was appreciated by the Japanese officials.

In a brief speech, CM Yogi Adityanath demonstrated his commitment to fostering international relations and promoting Uttar Pradesh as a state open to global collaboration.

CM Yogi, in his address in Japanese language, said, “Hearty welcome to the Honorable Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture of Japan, Mr. Kotaro Nagasaki ji and the entire team in the holy land of Lord Gautam Buddha, Uttar Pradesh. Namaste! From Bodhisen to Swami Vivekananda, India and Japan have a long and rich history of cultural relations. Mahatma Gandhi's precious personal possessions also include small statues of the three wise monkeys (Mizaru, Kikazaru, Iwazaru). You must be familiar with these three.”

“Had a productive meeting and fruitful discussion with Mr. Kotaro Nagasaki, Hon. Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, and his delegation at my official residence in Lucknow today. An MoU was signed between Uttar Pradesh and Yamanashi to promote collaboration in industrial cooperation, tourism, and the vocational education sector,” said the chief minister in a post on social platform X.

“We discussed Uttar Pradesh’s immense potential and our shared democratic values, which strengthen India-Japan bilateral ties. Looking forward to exploring new opportunities for economic and cultural exchange together,” the post added.

CM Yogi Reviews Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Arrangements

Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath visited Prayagraj on Monday to review the arrangements for Maha Kumbh and directed the officials that the work be completed by the first week of January. The state government said in a statement that the chief minister expressed satisfaction with the work progress. Maha Kumbh-2025 will take place at Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

“The CM examined the improvements in the old terminal building and parking facilities, expressing satisfaction with the work completed so far. He also inspected the ongoing expansion of the new terminal and reviewed the comprehensive layout plan at the project site,” said Prayagraj Airport Director Mukesh Upadhyay.