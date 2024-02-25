Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 17th, 2022 at 17:13 IST

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bahraich (UP), Apr 17 (PTI) A man and his wife were killed here allegedly by their nephew after they intervened in an argument between him and his wife, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Chandwapur village in Payagpur area on Saturday night. The deceased have been identified as Shyam Manohar (48) and his wife Shyama Devi (41), they said.

Advertisement

The accused, Inder, is on the run, the police said.

Manohar and his wife intervened in an argument between Inder and his wife. Angered by this, Inder attacked them with a spade, said Assistant Superintendent of Police, Rural, Ashok Kumar.

Advertisement

Manohar died on the spot. His wife was rushed to a hospital from where she was referred to Lucknow but she died on the way, he said.

An FIR has been registered against Inder and three others on the basis of a complaint filed by Manohar's son Nanbabu, the police said.

Advertisement

Efforts are being made to arrest the accused, they said. PTI COR ABN DIV DIV

Advertisement

Published April 17th, 2022 at 17:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

2 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

2 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

20 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

20 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

20 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

21 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

21 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

21 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. DMK's Jaffer Sadiq Expelled for alleged involvement in Drug Smuggling

    India News27 minutes ago

  2. LIVE Updates | PM Modi Dedicates 5 AIIMS to the Country

    India News29 minutes ago

  3. MS Dhoni's appointment letter for ticket collector's job goes viral

    Sports 29 minutes ago

  4. ICAI To Review Paytm Issue, Says 'Scrutiny on BYJU'S Progressing Well'

    Business News40 minutes ago

  5. Zero Tolerance For Those Who Play with Future of Youth: Yogi Adityanath

    India News42 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo