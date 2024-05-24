Advertisement

Badaun: A 47-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for allegedly ripping open the stomach of his pregnant wife in their house in 2020 to check the gender of the child in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, said a media report.

The man identified as Pannalal Singh ran a sweet shop, allegedly wanted a son after five daughters and attacked his wife Anita Devi to know the sex of the foetus.

Devi survived the attack but gave birth to a stillborn baby.

Singh had been out on bail since last year.

On Thursday, Singh was taken into custody soon after the court found him guilty, Munendra Pratap Singh, the government counsel told a media outlet.

Later, the court sentenced him to life imprisonment in the case and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, he added.

The accused convicted him under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Singh married Anita Devi around two decades ago, and they have five daughters, according to the prosecution

In 2020, when Anita Devi became pregnant again, Pannalal reportedly started threatening he would remarry if she did not give birth to a son.

Singh attacked Anita Devi when they were at home with their eldest daughter on September 19, 2020. Their daughter tried to save her mother but failed. After attacking Devi, Singh fled from the scene, and Devi was rushed to the hospital. She survived the attack, but the baby did not.

Devi’s brother, Gollu, lodged a First Information Report (FIR) alleging that his brother-in-law had been harassing and assaulting his sister for not giving birth to a son.

After being released from jail in March 2013, Singh started harassing Gollu and pressuring him to compromise in the case. Gollu, who runs a general merchandise shop for a living, then filed another complaint against Singh.