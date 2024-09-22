sb.scorecardresearch
Published 01:19 IST, September 22nd 2024

UP Court Sends Bangladeshi Citizen To 2 Years Imprisonment For Illegal Infiltration

A local court in UP's Maharajganj convicted a Bangladeshi citizen for infiltrating into India using fake documents, and sentenced him to two years imprisonment.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Police official arrested for supplying Drugs
UP court sends Bangladeshi citizen to 2 years imprisonment for illegal infiltration | Image: ANI (Representative Image)
  • 2 min read
