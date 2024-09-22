Published 01:19 IST, September 22nd 2024
UP Court Sends Bangladeshi Citizen To 2 Years Imprisonment For Illegal Infiltration
A local court in UP's Maharajganj convicted a Bangladeshi citizen for infiltrating into India using fake documents, and sentenced him to two years imprisonment.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
UP court sends Bangladeshi citizen to 2 years imprisonment for illegal infiltration | Image: ANI (Representative Image)
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
01:18 IST, September 22nd 2024