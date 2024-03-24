×

Updated September 7th, 2023 at 13:59 IST

UP court sentences man to life imprisonment for killing wife for dowry

Sanju died in April 2018 following which her father lodged a case against Prajapati, alleging that he tortured and killed her as his dowry demand was not met

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representational Image
Representational Image, Image: Shutterstock | Image:self
 A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here for killing his wife for dowry in 2018. District and Sessions Judge Abdul Shahid convicted and passed the sentence against Suraj Kumar Prajapati on Wednesday for killing his wife Sanju.

Sanju died in April 2018 following which her father lodged a case against Prajapati, alleging that he tortured and killed her as his dowry demand was not met. "Police filed a charge sheet in the case following investigation. After hearing both sides the judge announced Prajapati guilty and awarded him life imprisonment," District Government Counsel Yogesh Kumar said. 

Published September 7th, 2023 at 13:59 IST

