  UP: Cyclist Killed After Being Hit By Vehicle on Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway

Published 10:02 IST, December 26th 2024



A 45-year-old man riding a cycle was killed after being hit by a vehicle near Shahpur village on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
accident news
UP: Cyclist killed after being hit by vehicle on Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway | Image: META AI

Varanasi: A 45-year-old man riding a cycle was killed after being hit by a vehicle near Shahpur village on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway, police said on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Nathu Prasad Rajbhar, a resident of Chaubepur, they said.

Following the incident, enraged villagers blocked the highway by placing the victim's body on the road leading to a traffic snarl. Senior officials reached the spot and pacified the villagers, additional deputy commissioner of police Sarvanan T said.

The was taken to a mortuary for a post-mortem, he said.

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

