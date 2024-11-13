sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Jharkhand Elections | Middle-East Conflict | Elon Musk | India Economic Summit | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • UP Dance Teacher Alleges Rape, Death Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member

Published 18:40 IST, November 13th 2024

UP Dance Teacher Alleges Rape, Death Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member

A UP dance teacher has filed police a complaint alleging that she had been receiving rape and death threats from a suspected member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Apple
UP dance teacher alleges rape, death threats from 'Lawrence Bishnoi gang' member | Image: Freepik/Representative
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

18:40 IST, November 13th 2024