Updated April 7th, 2024 at 21:16 IST

UP Shocker: Minor Deaf-Mute Girl Raped in Aligarh

Aligarh (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) A 16-year-old deaf and mute girl was allegedly raped in a village here, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on March 25 but the girl’s family came to know about it when the accused shared a video of the act on social media a few days after, they said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
gangrape of a minor student
UP Shocker: Minor Deaf-Mute Girl Raped in Aligarh | Image:unsplash
Aligarh: In a heart-wrenching incident, A 16-year-old deaf and mute girl was allegedly raped in a village here, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on March 25 but the girl’s family came to know about it when the accused shared a video of the act on social media a few days after, they said.

The victim's father, in his complaint, accused two men, Ramu and Rahul, of raping his daughter, police said.

An FIR was registered under IPC section 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the two accused on Friday.

The minor was taken for a medical examination on Saturday, police said, adding that efforts are on to arrest the accused. 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 21:14 IST

