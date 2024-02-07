Advertisement

Hamirpur: In a disturbing incident, a woman allegedly attacked her husband, injuring him after biting his private parts as he was demanding unnatural sex. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur on January 28. The 34-year-old man Ramu Nishad was hospitalised and his condition remains critical, as per reports. Irritated over her husband's persistent demand for unnatural sex, the woman bit his private parts, grievously injuring him.

As he was bleeding profusely, the man was rushed to the hospital. After his condition didn't improve, the man was shifted to another hospital, which reportedly had better facilities. The woman has been booked under several provisions of the IPC, including Section 326 for causing hurt and Section 506 for criminal intimidation. Action will be taken against the woman after the ongoing probe comes to an end, said the local police.

