sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |

Published 13:34 IST, October 22nd 2024

UP: Eight Arrested for Running Illegal Casino Inside Hotel in Meerut

Eight people including the owner and operator of a hotel here were arrested for running an illegal casino inside the hotel.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Casino
Eight people including the owner and operator of a hotel here were arrested for running an illegal casino inside the hotel | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

13:34 IST, October 22nd 2024