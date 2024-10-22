Published 13:34 IST, October 22nd 2024
UP: Eight Arrested for Running Illegal Casino Inside Hotel in Meerut
Eight people including the owner and operator of a hotel here were arrested for running an illegal casino inside the hotel.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Eight people including the owner and operator of a hotel here were arrested for running an illegal casino inside the hotel | Image: Unsplash
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
13:34 IST, October 22nd 2024