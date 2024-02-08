Updated January 10th, 2024 at 07:41 IST
UP: Family of 7 Went to Sleep, 5 Found Dead Next Day in Amroha
Five family members lost their lives due to suspected smoke inhalation from a coal stove used for warmth while they were sleeping.
Amroha, UP: In a tragic incident in Allipur Budh village, five family members lost their lives, suspected to have been due to inhaling smoke from a coal brazier they were using for warmth while sleeping. Police reported that the victims—Sonam (19), Waris (17), Mehak (16), Zaid (15), and Mahir (12)—were found unconscious in their home after villagers noticed no activity since Monday night.
According to sources, two family members among the seven in the house were rushed to the hospital. The family stayed inside the locked house until Tuesday evening when concerned villagers intervened. Unfortunately, despite efforts, the five individuals, other than those rescued, were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.
Authorities, according to reports, suspect the cause of their deaths to be asphyxiation from the coal brazier's smoke, although an investigation is underway to confirm the exact circumstances leading to this tragic event.
