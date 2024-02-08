Advertisement

Amroha, UP: In a tragic incident in Allipur Budh village, five family members lost their lives, suspected to have been due to inhaling smoke from a coal brazier they were using for warmth while sleeping. Police reported that the victims—Sonam (19), Waris (17), Mehak (16), Zaid (15), and Mahir (12)—were found unconscious in their home after villagers noticed no activity since Monday night.

According to sources, two family members among the seven in the house were rushed to the hospital. The family stayed inside the locked house until Tuesday evening when concerned villagers intervened. Unfortunately, despite efforts, the five individuals, other than those rescued, were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Advertisement

Authorities, according to reports, suspect the cause of their deaths to be asphyxiation from the coal brazier's smoke, although an investigation is underway to confirm the exact circumstances leading to this tragic event.