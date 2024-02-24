Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 23:23 IST
4 Killed, 1 Injured in Bikes Head-On Collision in UP’s Farrukhabad
Four people were killed and one other injured when two bikes collided head on in UP's Farrukhabad.
4 Killed, 1 injured in bikes head-on collision in UP's Farrukhabad | Image:PTI/ Representational
Farrukhabad: Four people were killed and one other injured when two bikes collided head on in Fatehgarh police station area here, police said.
All the four injured in the accident were taken to hospital where three of them were declared brought dead while one succumbed during treatment, they said.
The condition of one other was stated to be critical, they said.
Circle Officer (City) Pradeep Singh and others are trying to ascertain the identity of those who died in the accident. (With inputs from PTI)
Published February 23rd, 2024 at 23:23 IST
