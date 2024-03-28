UP: Father-Son Die After Being Hit By Vehicle During Morning Walk | Image: X

Amethi: A 65-year-old man and his son died after being hit by a vehicle here on Thursday, police said.

Mohammad Atiq and his son Mohammad Saeed (35) were on a morning walk when a vehicle hit them, Furstaganj SHO Praveen Kumar Singh said.

The incident happened near Nigoha village. The father-son duo was rushed to the Raebareli district hospital, where they died during treatment.

The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem. Further investigation is underway and efforts are on to identify the accused, Singh said.