Updated March 28th, 2024 at 16:40 IST
UP: Father-Son Die After Being Hit By Vehicle During Morning Walk
A 65-year-old man and his son died after being hit by a vehicle here on Thursday, police said. Mohammad Atiq and his son Mohammad Saeed (35) were on a morning walk when a vehicle hit them
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Amethi: A 65-year-old man and his son died after being hit by a vehicle here on Thursday, police said.
Mohammad Atiq and his son Mohammad Saeed (35) were on a morning walk when a vehicle hit them, Furstaganj SHO Praveen Kumar Singh said.
Advertisement
The incident happened near Nigoha village. The father-son duo was rushed to the Raebareli district hospital, where they died during treatment.
The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem. Further investigation is underway and efforts are on to identify the accused, Singh said.
Advertisement
Published March 28th, 2024 at 16:40 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.