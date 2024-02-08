English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

UP: Female Leopard Cub Dies After Being Found Injured, Forest Department Launches Probe

Young leopard found injured in Bahraich, UP, succumbed to injuries. Forest department has launched probe to find if it was a possible wildlife conflict.

Digital Desk
leopard cub
A young leopard met died after being found injured in the Nishangarha range under Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. | Image:Pixabay/ Represntative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bahraich, UP: A young leopard met a tragic end after being found injured in the Nishangarha range under Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. Discovered by locals in Rampurva village on January 7, the female cub was reported to the forest department by the village head. 

According to reports, the forest officials took the injured cub to the range office for treatment.

Advertisement

Despite discussions about transferring the injured cub to zoos in Lucknow, Kanpur, or Gorakhpur, the treatment had to continue in Bahraich itself due to the lack of available space in any zoo in Uttar Pradesh. Sadly, on Thursday, the young leopard succumbed to its injuries during treatment at the Nishangarha Range Office.

Preliminary findings suggest that the cub might have been injured in a conflict with another animal. The forest department has launched an investigation into the incident. Over the years, the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division has seen an increase in the population of tigers and leopards. However, the rare wildlife species have also faced challenges, with some losing their lives in conflicts between animals in recent years.

Advertisement

 

Female Leopard cub dies after found injured Bahraich,UP, Forest Department launches provw 

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement