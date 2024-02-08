Advertisement

Bahraich, UP: A young leopard met a tragic end after being found injured in the Nishangarha range under Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. Discovered by locals in Rampurva village on January 7, the female cub was reported to the forest department by the village head.

According to reports, the forest officials took the injured cub to the range office for treatment.

Advertisement

Despite discussions about transferring the injured cub to zoos in Lucknow, Kanpur, or Gorakhpur, the treatment had to continue in Bahraich itself due to the lack of available space in any zoo in Uttar Pradesh. Sadly, on Thursday, the young leopard succumbed to its injuries during treatment at the Nishangarha Range Office.

Preliminary findings suggest that the cub might have been injured in a conflict with another animal. The forest department has launched an investigation into the incident. Over the years, the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division has seen an increase in the population of tigers and leopards. However, the rare wildlife species have also faced challenges, with some losing their lives in conflicts between animals in recent years.

Advertisement

Female Leopard cub dies after found injured Bahraich,UP, Forest Department launches provw